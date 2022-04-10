Waldron Private Wealth LLC Increases Stock Position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Waldron Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 21.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,124 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 376 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $334,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMAT. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Applied Materials during the third quarter worth $30,000. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Applied Materials by 76.1% during the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 236 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Applied Materials during the third quarter worth $32,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its position in Applied Materials by 1,538.5% during the fourth quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 213 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Applied Materials during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. 77.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AMAT opened at $119.96 on Friday. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1-year low of $114.39 and a 1-year high of $167.06. The stock has a market cap of $105.97 billion, a PE ratio of 16.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $132.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $140.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 1.78.

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.04. Applied Materials had a net margin of 27.10% and a return on equity of 55.62%. The business had revenue of $6.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.16 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 8.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 26th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 25th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. This is a boost from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is 13.35%.

Applied Materials declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Friday, March 11th that allows the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the manufacturing equipment provider to buy up to 5.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

AMAT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Susquehanna reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $172.96.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

