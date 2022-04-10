Brokerages Set Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) PT at $67.75

Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation, five have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $67.75.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock opened at $77.77 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.43. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1 year low of $53.22 and a 1 year high of $78.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $69.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.30. The stock has a market cap of $169.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.93, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.55.

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.83. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 15.08% and a return on equity of 45.60%. The company had revenue of $11.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.46 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.23%.

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, EVP Rupert Vessey sold 74,559 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.25, for a total transaction of $5,163,210.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.52, for a total transaction of $1,788,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 165,668 shares of company stock valued at $11,459,888 over the last three months. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acropolis Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 12,110 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $884,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of South Miami increased its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 12,190 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $890,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142 shares in the last quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $255,000. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,280 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,408,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $137,000. 72.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, neuroscience, and covid-19 diseases. The company's products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis.

