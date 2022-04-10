MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX) Receives $28.25 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $28.25.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MAX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MediaAlpha from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on MediaAlpha from $24.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on MediaAlpha from $30.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Citigroup lowered MediaAlpha from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $24.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered MediaAlpha from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $26.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th.

MAX stock opened at $16.60 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $14.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.62. MediaAlpha has a 1-year low of $10.22 and a 1-year high of $47.00.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of MediaAlpha by 2.7% during the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 6,612,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,514,000 after acquiring an additional 176,338 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of MediaAlpha during the fourth quarter worth about $24,704,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of MediaAlpha by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,388,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,443,000 after acquiring an additional 12,882 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of MediaAlpha by 249.4% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,126,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,036,000 after acquiring an additional 803,764 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rubric Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of MediaAlpha during the fourth quarter worth about $9,798,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.73% of the company’s stock.

MediaAlpha, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates an insurance customer acquisition platform in the United States. It optimizes customer acquisition in various verticals of property and casualty insurance, health insurance, and life insurance. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

