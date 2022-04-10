Waldron Private Wealth LLC Has $270,000 Holdings in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Waldron Private Wealth LLC cut its stake in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,127 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 47 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Biogen were worth $270,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BIIB. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Biogen by 5.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,896,253 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,932,503,000 after purchasing an additional 689,662 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Biogen by 105.4% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 913,972 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $262,000,000 after acquiring an additional 468,973 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Biogen by 24.8% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 798,929 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $191,679,000 after acquiring an additional 158,854 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in Biogen by 259.1% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 199,326 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $47,823,000 after acquiring an additional 143,819 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc grew its position in Biogen by 385.6% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 176,439 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $49,930,000 after acquiring an additional 140,104 shares in the last quarter. 82.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BIIB opened at $214.75 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $210.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $238.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.83. Biogen Inc. has a twelve month low of $192.67 and a twelve month high of $468.55. The firm has a market cap of $31.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.65, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.44.

Biogen ( NASDAQ:BIIB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $3.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.07. Biogen had a net margin of 14.17% and a return on equity of 26.30%. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.58 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Biogen Inc. will post 15.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on BIIB. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Biogen from $270.00 to $207.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Biogen from $375.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Biogen from $230.00 to $225.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Biogen from $290.00 to $262.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Biogen from $335.00 to $305.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 7th. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $287.28.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

