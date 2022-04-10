Fifth Third Bancorp Purchases 658 Shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,379 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 658 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $5,674,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Dollar Tree by 7.2% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,721,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,653,000 after acquiring an additional 384,777 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Dollar Tree by 3.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,245,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,290,000 after acquiring an additional 134,449 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Dollar Tree by 20.0% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,553,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,155,000 after acquiring an additional 591,084 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Dollar Tree by 40.5% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,846,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,459,000 after buying an additional 820,125 shares during the period. Finally, FIL Ltd raised its stake in Dollar Tree by 9.0% in the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,598,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,726,000 after buying an additional 213,630 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.75% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Daniel J. Heinrich purchased 425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $156.09 per share, for a total transaction of $66,338.25. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider David A. Jacobs sold 542 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.94, for a total value of $85,603.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on DLTR shares. Guggenheim upped their price objective on Dollar Tree from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on Dollar Tree from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Truist Financial started coverage on Dollar Tree in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $162.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com lowered Dollar Tree from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Dollar Tree from $171.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dollar Tree presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:DLTR opened at $162.92 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $36.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.75. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 1 year low of $84.26 and a 1 year high of $163.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $146.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $131.09.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $7.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.12 billion. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 18.07% and a net margin of 5.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.13 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 7.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and personal care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

