Fifth Third Bancorp Reduces Position in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Fifth Third Bancorp lessened its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) by 10.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 288,278 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 34,148 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $12,246,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boston Scientific during the 4th quarter worth $80,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Boston Scientific during the 3rd quarter worth $1,596,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Boston Scientific during the 4th quarter worth $1,835,000. Parnassus Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 15,563,954 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $675,320,000 after acquiring an additional 451,194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sectoral Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc now owns 125,976 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,466,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.75% of the company’s stock.

BSX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. TheStreet cut shares of Boston Scientific from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Boston Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.20.

Boston Scientific stock opened at $44.84 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $43.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.83. Boston Scientific Co. has a twelve month low of $37.96 and a twelve month high of $46.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of $63.97 billion, a PE ratio of 64.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.83.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.01. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 14.43%. The firm had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Scott Olson sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.55, for a total transaction of $31,185.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Daniel J. Brennan sold 53,182 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.75, for a total transaction of $2,273,530.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 103,254 shares of company stock worth $4,460,664. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

