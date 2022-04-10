AGF Investments LLC Decreases Stake in Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC)

AGF Investments LLC reduced its stake in shares of Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC – Get Rating) by 13.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,713 shares of the company’s stock after selling 414 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC’s holdings in Brunswick were worth $273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BC. Cantillon Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Brunswick by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 4,098,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,453,000 after buying an additional 200,710 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Brunswick by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,122,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,184,000 after buying an additional 154,169 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Brunswick by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,374,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,958,000 after buying an additional 185,000 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Brunswick by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,357,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,344,000 after buying an additional 28,653 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Brunswick by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,122,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,940,000 after buying an additional 20,054 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Brunswick alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on BC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Brunswick from $123.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Brunswick from $120.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Brunswick from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Brunswick in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Brunswick from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Brunswick has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.92.

BC stock opened at $75.53 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.98 and a beta of 1.63. Brunswick Co. has a 1-year low of $72.71 and a 1-year high of $117.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $89.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $94.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. Brunswick had a return on equity of 36.12% and a net margin of 10.15%. Brunswick’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.32 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Brunswick Co. will post 10.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 23rd were paid a $0.365 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. This is a positive change from Brunswick’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.29%.

In other news, VP Christopher F. Dekker sold 7,854 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.74, for a total value of $751,941.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Ryan M. Gwillim sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.09, for a total value of $97,090.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,894 shares of company stock worth $1,024,186. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Brunswick Company Profile (Get Rating)

Brunswick Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of recreational marine products, including marine engines, boats, and parts and accessories for those products. It operates through the following segments: Propulsion, Parts and Accessories, Boat, and Corporate/Other. The Propulsion segment manufactures a full range of outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines, as well as propulsion-related controls, propellers, and rigging parts and accessories.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Brunswick Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brunswick and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.