East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) Shares Sold by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund decreased its stake in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in East West Bancorp were worth $3,618,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 621,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,928,000 after buying an additional 66,659 shares in the last quarter. Astrantus Ltd acquired a new position in shares of East West Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $307,000. Occidental Asset Management LLC raised its position in East West Bancorp by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 14,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its position in East West Bancorp by 236.8% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 53,898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,241,000 after purchasing an additional 37,893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in East West Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $6,192,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.55% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of East West Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, East West Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.29.

In other news, Director Rudolph Estrada sold 1,111 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.97, for a total value of $99,956.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Jack C. Liu sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.51, for a total transaction of $146,416.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of East West Bancorp stock opened at $76.17 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.49, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $65.87 and a one year high of $93.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $83.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.00.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $477.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $470.95 million. East West Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 45.83%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.15 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 6.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. This is an increase from East West Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.23%.

East West Bancorp Profile (Get Rating)

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals. It operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. The company accepts various deposit products, such as personal and business checking and savings accounts, money market, and time deposits.

