AGF Investments LLC Decreases Stake in Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC)

AGF Investments LLC reduced its stake in shares of Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC – Get Rating) by 13.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,713 shares of the company’s stock after selling 414 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC’s holdings in Brunswick were worth $273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BC. Cantillon Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Brunswick by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 4,098,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,453,000 after buying an additional 200,710 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Brunswick by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,122,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,184,000 after buying an additional 154,169 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Brunswick by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,374,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,958,000 after buying an additional 185,000 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Brunswick by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,357,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,344,000 after buying an additional 28,653 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Brunswick by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,122,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,940,000 after buying an additional 20,054 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.98% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Randall S. Altman sold 2,040 shares of Brunswick stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.86, for a total transaction of $175,154.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ryan M. Gwillim sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.09, for a total transaction of $97,090.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,894 shares of company stock worth $1,024,186 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on BC shares. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Brunswick from $120.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on Brunswick in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup raised their price target on Brunswick from $118.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Brunswick from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Brunswick from $123.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Brunswick has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.92.

BC stock opened at $75.53 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.98 and a beta of 1.63. Brunswick Co. has a 1-year low of $72.71 and a 1-year high of $117.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $89.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $94.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. Brunswick had a return on equity of 36.12% and a net margin of 10.15%. The business’s revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.32 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Brunswick Co. will post 10.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 23rd were given a $0.365 dividend. This is a boost from Brunswick’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 22nd. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.29%.

Brunswick Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of recreational marine products, including marine engines, boats, and parts and accessories for those products. It operates through the following segments: Propulsion, Parts and Accessories, Boat, and Corporate/Other. The Propulsion segment manufactures a full range of outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines, as well as propulsion-related controls, propellers, and rigging parts and accessories.

