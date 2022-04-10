Fifth Third Bancorp Boosts Stock Position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 178,414 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,842 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp owned approximately 0.18% of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF worth $15,212,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc raised its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 4,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. NBT Bank N A NY raised its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 5,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 13,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter.

IJK opened at $75.15 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $76.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.47. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $71.16 and a 52 week high of $88.25.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

