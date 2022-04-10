Fifth Third Bancorp Sells 12,802 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Fifth Third Bancorp trimmed its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 21.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 47,482 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 12,802 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $16,876,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TFG Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 2,184 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $776,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Keystone Financial Services bought a new position in Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter valued at about $448,000. First Bank & Trust bought a new position in Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter valued at about $557,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter valued at about $88,000. Finally, Greystone Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter valued at about $10,313,000. 74.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LMT. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $387.00 to $401.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Lockheed Martin from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $467.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $400.00 to $486.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. StockNews.com cut shares of Lockheed Martin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $410.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $427.09.

Shares of NYSE:LMT opened at $461.52 on Friday. Lockheed Martin Co. has a one year low of $324.23 and a one year high of $479.99. The company has a 50 day moving average of $424.45 and a 200-day moving average of $377.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market cap of $123.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.79.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $7.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.23 by $0.01. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.42% and a return on equity of 91.52%. The company had revenue of $17.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $6.38 EPS. Lockheed Martin’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $2.80 per share. This represents a $11.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is 49.21%.

In related news, SVP Maryanne Lavan sold 5,832 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $426.27, for a total transaction of $2,486,006.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Brian P. Colan sold 1,937 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $426.45, for a total transaction of $826,033.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,250 shares of company stock valued at $7,464,599. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

