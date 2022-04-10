Fifth Third Bancorp Buys 5,384 Shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) by 14.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 42,426 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,384 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $15,891,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its stake in Public Storage by 0.3% in the third quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 12,016,293 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,570,474,000 after purchasing an additional 37,334 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Public Storage by 2.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,116,453 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $924,052,000 after buying an additional 88,234 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Public Storage by 0.6% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,010,433 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $604,517,000 after buying an additional 12,845 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Public Storage by 0.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,323,194 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $393,120,000 after acquiring an additional 3,337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Public Storage by 21.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,322,010 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $397,514,000 after acquiring an additional 237,388 shares in the last quarter. 77.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Rebecca L. Owen sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.25, for a total transaction of $1,791,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 11.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PSA opened at $408.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $369.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $348.70. Public Storage has a 1 year low of $257.42 and a 1 year high of $411.89. The stock has a market cap of $71.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.43, a P/E/G ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.25.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $3.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.43 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $724.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $916.68 million. Public Storage had a net margin of 57.18% and a return on equity of 39.08%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.93 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Public Storage will post 15.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th were issued a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 15th. Public Storage’s payout ratio is 81.05%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on PSA shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Public Storage from $333.00 to $357.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Public Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $366.00 to $433.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Citigroup raised shares of Public Storage from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $353.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $353.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $385.00 to $434.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $351.38.

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2020, we had: (i) interests in 2,504 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 171 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 239 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the ÂShurgardÂ brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at September 30, 2020.

