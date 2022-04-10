Brokerages Set Zymergen Inc. (NASDAQ:ZY) Price Target at $7.18

Zymergen Inc. (NASDAQ:ZY – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $7.18.

ZY has been the subject of several analyst reports. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Zymergen in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zymergen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, January 8th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Zymergen from $13.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Zymergen from $10.50 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, HSBC raised shares of Zymergen from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.50 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th.

Zymergen stock opened at $2.42 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.06. Zymergen has a 12 month low of $2.38 and a 12 month high of $52.00.

Zymergen ( NASDAQ:ZY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.76) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.79) by $0.03. Zymergen had a negative net margin of 2,160.81% and a negative return on equity of 213.99%. On average, analysts anticipate that Zymergen will post -2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Zymergen news, insider Zachariah Serber sold 5,435 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.03, for a total value of $27,338.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO Aaron Kimball sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.18, for a total transaction of $259,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 147,098 shares of company stock worth $660,788.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Zymergen in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Zymergen in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,810,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zymergen in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Zymergen in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Zymergen by 1,265.1% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 3,985 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.77% of the company’s stock.

Zymergen Inc design, develop, and commercialize microbes, molecules, and materials. It offers an automation solution comprising reconfigurable automation carts, a modular hardware building blocks that allow for assembly of work cells customized for the particular needs of a lab; and automation control software, a cloud-based software used to control integrated automation systems.

