Primecoin Achieves Market Cap of $2.49 Million (XPM)

Primecoin (XPM) traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on April 10th. One Primecoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0619 or 0.00000145 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Primecoin has traded 8.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Primecoin has a total market cap of $2.49 million and approximately $536.00 worth of Primecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

DigiByte (DGB) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0277 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0430 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Quark (QRK) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Myriad (XMY) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

X-HASH (XSH) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00006107 BTC.

TeeCoin (TEC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Safari (SFR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1,359.05 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Primecoin

Primecoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 7th, 2013. Primecoin’s total supply is 40,267,413 coins. The official website for Primecoin is primecoin.io . Primecoin’s official Twitter account is @primecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Primecoin’s official message board is talk.peercoin.net/c/altcoins/primecoin . The Reddit community for Primecoin is /r/primecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Primecoin, or XPM, involves a new type of proof-of-work based on searching for prime numbers. Primecoin was created by Sunny King – who also created Peercoin. The block time is one minute and th total number of coins is 3299976 with dynamic difficulty retargetting. “

Primecoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Primecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Primecoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Primecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

