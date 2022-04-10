TaskUs, Inc. (NASDAQ:TASK) Receives $53.38 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of TaskUs, Inc. (NASDAQ:TASK – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the ten research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $53.38.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TASK. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on TaskUs from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Bank of America upgraded TaskUs from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on TaskUs from $62.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on TaskUs from $77.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded TaskUs from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, December 13th.

Get TaskUs alerts:

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of TaskUs by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $700,000 after buying an additional 695 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TaskUs during the third quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of TaskUs by 429.4% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 1,138 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TaskUs during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TaskUs during the third quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TaskUs stock opened at $35.00 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $34.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.81. TaskUs has a twelve month low of $25.12 and a twelve month high of $85.49.

TaskUs (NASDAQ:TASK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34. The firm had revenue of $226.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $215.99 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.22 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that TaskUs will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

TaskUs Company Profile (Get Rating)

TaskUs, Inc provides digital outsourcing services for companies worldwide. It offers digital customer experience that consists of omni-channel customer care services primarily delivered through digital channels; and other solutions, including customer care services for new product or market launches, trust and safety solutions, and customer acquisition solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for TaskUs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TaskUs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.