Ampleforth Governance Token 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $4.02 Million (FORTH)

Ampleforth Governance Token (FORTH) traded 2.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on April 10th. Over the last week, Ampleforth Governance Token has traded down 14% against the US dollar. One Ampleforth Governance Token coin can currently be purchased for about $6.73 or 0.00015767 BTC on major exchanges. Ampleforth Governance Token has a market capitalization of $75.47 million and $4.02 million worth of Ampleforth Governance Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002345 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002493 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001778 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.46 or 0.00045628 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,246.50 or 0.07611016 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0632 or 0.00000148 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $42,530.75 or 0.99707947 BTC.

Ampleforth Governance Token Profile

Ampleforth Governance Token’s total supply is 14,998,897 coins and its circulating supply is 11,221,285 coins. Ampleforth Governance Token’s official Twitter account is @AmpleforthOrg

