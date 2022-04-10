CertiK (CTK) Trading 14.4% Lower Over Last Week

CertiK (CTK) traded down 1.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on April 10th. Over the last week, CertiK has traded 14.4% lower against the US dollar. CertiK has a market cap of $95.62 million and $14.37 million worth of CertiK was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CertiK coin can currently be purchased for about $1.31 or 0.00003072 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002345 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002493 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001778 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.46 or 0.00045628 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,246.50 or 0.07611016 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0632 or 0.00000148 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $42,530.75 or 0.99707947 BTC.

CertiK Profile

CertiK’s launch date was October 24th, 2020. CertiK’s total supply is 105,635,269 coins and its circulating supply is 72,959,992 coins. CertiK’s official Twitter account is @certikorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for CertiK is medium.com/certik . CertiK’s official website is www.certik.org

According to CryptoCompare, “The CertiK Foundation is a nonprofit, research-driven organization with a mission to give people the power to trust in the blockchain. By pushing forward the adoption of provably secure software, the Foundation hopes to raise the standards of security across space.CertiK Chain provides developers with the safeguards and flexibility to code with confidence, facilitating blockchain adoption for developers, and large enterprises alike. “

Buying and Selling CertiK

