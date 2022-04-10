Finsbury Growth & Income Trust (LON:FGT) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average of $830.89

Finsbury Growth & Income Trust Plc (LON:FGT – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 830.89 ($10.90) and traded as high as GBX 845 ($11.08). Finsbury Growth & Income Trust shares last traded at GBX 845 ($11.08), with a volume of 286,537 shares traded.

The firm has a market capitalization of £1.89 billion and a PE ratio of 7.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 830.27 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 870.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 17.09 and a quick ratio of 17.09.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of GBX 8.30 ($0.11) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. Finsbury Growth & Income Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.22%.

In other Finsbury Growth & Income Trust news, insider Lorna Tilbian acquired 11,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 872 ($11.44) per share, with a total value of £100,280 ($131,514.75). Also, insider Simon Hayes acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 759 ($9.95) per share, for a total transaction of £151,800 ($199,081.97).

Finsbury Growth & Income Trust Company Profile (LON:FGT)

Finsbury Growth & Income Trust PLC is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched Frostrow Capital LLP. The fund is co-managed by Lindsell Train Limited. It invests in public equity markets of the United Kingdom. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

