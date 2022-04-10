Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 66 Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund trimmed its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,284 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 66 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $3,993,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 728,642 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,324,321,000 after buying an additional 12,644 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 723,434 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,314,856,000 after buying an additional 76,473 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 491,810 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $891,436,000 after purchasing an additional 12,152 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 4th quarter valued at about $418,668,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 219,424 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $398,806,000 after purchasing an additional 35,360 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.90% of the company’s stock.

CMG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Barclays cut their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,845.00 to $1,630.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,920.00 to $1,903.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, OTR Global downgraded Chipotle Mexican Grill to a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,973.77.

In other news, insider Marissa Andrada sold 1,456 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,480.76, for a total transaction of $2,155,986.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE CMG opened at $1,543.99 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $43.26 billion, a PE ratio of 67.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.31. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,277.41 and a 12 month high of $1,958.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1,519.00 and its 200 day moving average is $1,642.23.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The restaurant operator reported $5.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.18 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 32.65% and a net margin of 8.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.48 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 31.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of February 15, 2022, it owned and operated approximately 3,000 restaurants in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, and rest of Europe. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

