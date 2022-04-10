AGF Investments Inc. Grows Holdings in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

AGF Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) by 11.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,748 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,018 shares during the quarter. AGF Investments Inc.’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $1,359,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Republic Services by 110.4% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 10,563,910 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,289,853,000 after purchasing an additional 5,543,526 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Republic Services by 1.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,394,958 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $526,466,000 after purchasing an additional 78,566 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Republic Services in the fourth quarter worth $499,246,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Republic Services by 0.5% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,404,577 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $288,694,000 after purchasing an additional 12,056 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Republic Services by 12.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,035,369 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $244,366,000 after buying an additional 228,573 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RSG stock opened at $135.83 on Friday. Republic Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $102.33 and a 1-year high of $145.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $126.74 and its 200 day moving average is $129.94. The company has a market cap of $42.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.62, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Republic Services ( NYSE:RSG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.87 billion. Republic Services had a return on equity of 15.04% and a net margin of 11.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Republic Services, Inc. will post 4.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.54%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Republic Services from $139.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Republic Services from $142.00 to $139.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Republic Services in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Republic Services in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Republic Services from $137.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Republic Services presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $134.57.

In other Republic Services news, major shareholder Cascade Investment, L.L.C. purchased 259,085 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $117.03 per share, with a total value of $30,320,717.55. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In the last three months, insiders acquired 710,420 shares of company stock valued at $83,099,992. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. The company offers collection and processing of recyclable materials, collection, transfer and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste, and other environmental solutions. Its collection services include curbside collection of material for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of recycling and waste containers; and renting of compactors.

