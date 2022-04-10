Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Cuts Stock Position in Genius Sports Limited (NYSE:GENI)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lessened its holdings in Genius Sports Limited (NYSE:GENI – Get Rating) by 91.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 84,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 922,430 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in Genius Sports were worth $638,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GENI. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of Genius Sports during the fourth quarter valued at about $67,000. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Genius Sports by 73.0% during the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 5,283,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,157,000 after purchasing an additional 2,229,757 shares in the last quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Genius Sports during the fourth quarter valued at about $570,000. Sepio Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Genius Sports during the fourth quarter valued at about $114,000. Finally, Campbell Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Genius Sports by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Campbell Capital Management Inc. now owns 258,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,966,000 after purchasing an additional 39,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on GENI shares. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Genius Sports from $9.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Genius Sports from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Genius Sports from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 14th. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Genius Sports from $17.00 to $13.00 in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered their price target on shares of Genius Sports from $22.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, March 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.93.

NYSE GENI opened at $4.17 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.73. Genius Sports Limited has a 12-month low of $4.07 and a 12-month high of $25.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $830.29 million, a P/E ratio of -0.63 and a beta of 1.82.

Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $84.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.72 million. Genius Sports had a negative return on equity of 52.87% and a negative net margin of 225.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 78.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Genius Sports Limited will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.

Genius Sports Limited develops and sells technology-led products and services to the sports, sports betting, and sports media industries. It offers technology infrastructure for the collection, integration, and distribution of live data of sports leagues; streaming solutions comprising technology, automatic production, and distribution for sports to commercialize video footage of their games; and end-to-end integrity services to sports leagues, such as full-time active monitoring technology, which uses mathematical algorithms to identify and flag suspicious betting activity in global betting markets, as well as a full suite of online and offline educational and consultancy services.

