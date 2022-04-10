Koovs (LON:KOOV) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $3.20

Koovs PLC (LON:KOOV – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 3.20 ($0.04) and traded as high as GBX 3.20 ($0.04). Koovs shares last traded at GBX 3.20 ($0.04), with a volume of 94,423 shares changing hands.
The firm has a market cap of £12.86 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.36. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 3.20 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 3.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.80, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.51.
Koovs Company Profile (LON:KOOV)
