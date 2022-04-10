Pollard Banknote (TSE:PBL) Shares Pass Below 50 Day Moving Average of $30.13

Shares of Pollard Banknote Limited (TSE:PBL – Get Rating) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$30.13 and traded as low as C$23.52. Pollard Banknote shares last traded at C$23.52, with a volume of 32,047 shares.

PBL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Pollard Banknote from C$51.50 to C$47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Cormark cut their price objective on shares of Pollard Banknote from C$46.50 to C$35.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Pollard Banknote from C$48.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$30.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$37.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.64. The company has a market capitalization of C$633.11 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.22.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. Pollard Banknote’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.92%.

About Pollard Banknote (TSE:PBL)

Pollard Banknote Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells a range of gaming products and services for the lottery and charitable gaming industries worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Lotteries and Charitable Gaming, and eGaming Systems. It designs, manufactures, and distributes instant tickets, as well as offers related services.

