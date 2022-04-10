Telstra (OTCMKTS:TLSYY) Stock Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $14.48

Telstra Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:TLSYY – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.48 and traded as low as $14.44. Telstra shares last traded at $14.99, with a volume of 13,520 shares changing hands.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Telstra from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Telstra from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Sunday, January 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Telstra presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.91.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.48 and its 200-day moving average is $14.53.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd were paid a $0.2669 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a yield of 3.71%.

Telstra Company Profile

Telstra Corporation Limited provides telecommunications and information services to businesses, governments, and individuals in Australia and internationally. It operates in four segments: Telstra Consumer and Small Business, Telstra Enterprise, Networks and IT, and Telstra InfraCo The company offers telecommunication products, services, and solutions across mobiles, fixed and mobile broadband, media, and digital content in prepaid and post-paid services, as well as operates call centers, Telstra shops, and the Telstra dealership network.

