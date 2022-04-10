JPMorgan Emerging Markets Inv Trust (LON:JMG) Stock Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $113.35

JPMorgan Emerging Markets Inv Trust (LON:JMG – Get Rating) shares passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 113.35 ($1.49) and traded as low as GBX 111.80 ($1.47). JPMorgan Emerging Markets Inv Trust shares last traded at GBX 113 ($1.48), with a volume of 1,014,896 shares trading hands.

The stock has a market capitalization of £1.33 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 113.35 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 123.09.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a GBX 0.52 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a yield of 0.46%. JPMorgan Emerging Markets Inv Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.52%.

In other JPMorgan Emerging Markets Inv Trust news, insider Helena Coles bought 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 101 ($1.32) per share, for a total transaction of £12,120 ($15,895.08).

About JPMorgan Emerging Markets Inv Trust (LON:JMG)

JPMorgan Emerging Markets Investment Trust plc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. The fund is co-managed by JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Limited. It invests in public equity markets across global emerging markets. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

