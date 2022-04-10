Analysts Set Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) PT at $88.50

Shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $88.50.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Apollo Global Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Bank of America raised their price target on Apollo Global Management from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Apollo Global Management from $99.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Apollo Global Management in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $91.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Apollo Global Management in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

In other news, Director A B. Krongard bought 1,375 shares of Apollo Global Management stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $67.23 per share, with a total value of $92,441.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of APO. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Apollo Global Management during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Apollo Global Management during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Prentice Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Apollo Global Management during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Apollo Global Management during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Apollo Global Management during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000.

NYSE APO opened at $57.56 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.19 billion, a PE ratio of 7.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The business’s fifty day moving average is $63.99 and its 200 day moving average is $68.33. Apollo Global Management has a fifty-two week low of $46.33 and a fifty-two week high of $81.07.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $597.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $568.54 million. Apollo Global Management had a net margin of 30.89% and a return on equity of 17.30%. Apollo Global Management’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Apollo Global Management will post 5.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.53%.

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

