Zacks: Analysts Expect Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) to Post $0.84 EPS

Analysts expect Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCNGet Rating) to post $0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Waste Connections’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.90 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.81. Waste Connections posted earnings per share of $0.70 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Waste Connections will report full-year earnings of $3.73 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.65 to $3.88. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $4.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.97 to $4.36. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Waste Connections.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCNGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The business services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. Waste Connections had a net margin of 10.05% and a return on equity of 12.23%. The business’s revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on WCN shares. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $152.00 to $145.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $147.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $149.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Scotiabank lowered shares of Waste Connections from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Waste Connections in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $140.50.

Waste Connections stock opened at $144.89 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $37.26 billion, a PE ratio of 61.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.76. Waste Connections has a fifty-two week low of $113.66 and a fifty-two week high of $145.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $130.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $130.97.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.181 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. Waste Connections’s payout ratio is 38.82%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Waste Connections in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in Waste Connections by 65.9% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 277 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Vestor Capital LLC acquired a new position in Waste Connections during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 236.0% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 336 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the period. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Waste Connections in the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. 81.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Waste Connections, Inc engages in the provision of non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, and disposal services. It offers its services to residential, commercial, landfill and transfer stations, and industries such as office, apartments multi-family, construction and demolition, property management, retail, restaurant, and manufacturing.

