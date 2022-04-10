Brokerages Set Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL) Target Price at $12.50

Shares of Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.50.

Several analysts have commented on GEL shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Genesis Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Genesis Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Genesis Energy from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th.

GEL stock opened at $12.50 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.30. Genesis Energy has a fifty-two week low of $7.49 and a fifty-two week high of $13.48.

Genesis Energy ( NYSE:GEL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The pipeline company reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter. Genesis Energy had a negative return on equity of 22.31% and a negative net margin of 7.77%. The company had revenue of $581.60 million during the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.67) EPS. Genesis Energy’s revenue was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. Genesis Energy’s payout ratio is presently -30.77%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. raised its holdings in shares of Genesis Energy by 1,652.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 5,047,863 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $50,327,000 after purchasing an additional 4,759,868 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Genesis Energy by 89.6% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,713,345 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $29,059,000 after purchasing an additional 1,282,564 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Genesis Energy by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 14,185,423 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $151,926,000 after purchasing an additional 482,182 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Genesis Energy by 677.0% in the 3rd quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 371,030 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,699,000 after purchasing an additional 323,280 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Genesis Energy by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,144,723 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $21,383,000 after purchasing an additional 214,710 shares during the period.

Genesis Energy, L.P. operates in the midstream segment of the crude oil and natural gas industry. The company's Offshore Pipeline Transportation segment engages in offshore crude oil and natural gas pipeline transportation and handling operations; and in the deepwater pipeline servicing in the southern Keathley Canyon area of the Gulf of Mexico.

