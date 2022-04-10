Bombardier Inc. (OTCMKTS:BDRBF) Receives $2.56 Average Target Price from Analysts

Bombardier Inc. (OTCMKTS:BDRBF – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $2.56.

Several research analysts have issued reports on BDRBF shares. Scotiabank upgraded Bombardier from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Bombardier from C$2.50 to C$2.65 in a report on Friday, February 11th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Bombardier from C$2.75 to C$2.85 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Desjardins boosted their price target on Bombardier from C$2.75 to C$3.25 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, CIBC upgraded Bombardier from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Bombardier stock. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Bombardier Inc. (OTCMKTS:BDRBF – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 18,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BDRBF opened at $1.09 on Thursday. Bombardier has a 1 year low of $0.66 and a 1 year high of $1.88. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.37.

Bombardier (OTCMKTS:BDRBF – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.05.

Bombardier Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of business aircraft in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It provides new aircraft, specialized aircraft solutions, and pre-owned aircraft. The company also offers aftermarket services, including parts, smart services, service centers, training, and technical publications.

