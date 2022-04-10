Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) Position Reduced by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund cut its position in shares of Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,830 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 327 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Repligen were worth $4,457,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Repligen in the first quarter worth approximately $2,925,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Repligen in the third quarter worth approximately $744,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Repligen in the third quarter worth approximately $540,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Repligen in the third quarter worth approximately $502,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Repligen in the third quarter worth approximately $843,000. 86.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of Repligen from $275.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Repligen in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Repligen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $291.63.

Shares of RGEN stock opened at $169.98 on Friday. Repligen Co. has a 12 month low of $156.27 and a 12 month high of $327.32. The business’s 50 day moving average is $184.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $230.93. The company has a market cap of $9.40 billion, a PE ratio of 75.88 and a beta of 0.90.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The biotechnology company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.16. Repligen had a return on equity of 10.58% and a net margin of 19.13%. The company had revenue of $186.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 71.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Repligen Co. will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Repligen news, Director Thomas F. Ryan, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.03, for a total transaction of $396,060.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems for use in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

