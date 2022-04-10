Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 8,700 Shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund decreased its holdings in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC – Get Rating) by 11.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 70,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,700 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Lincoln National were worth $4,799,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in Lincoln National in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Lincoln National in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Lincoln National in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Lincoln National by 47.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Lincoln National by 24.0% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. 84.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on LNC. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Lincoln National in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Lincoln National in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Lincoln National from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $74.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Lincoln National in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $99.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Lincoln National from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $73.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.85.

Lincoln National stock opened at $64.21 on Friday. Lincoln National Co. has a 1-year low of $56.41 and a 1-year high of $77.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.29.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by ($0.42). The business had revenue of $4.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.70 billion. Lincoln National had a net margin of 7.31% and a return on equity of 7.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.78 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Lincoln National Co. will post 10.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 11th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 8th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.39%.

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers fixed, variable, and indexed variable annuities.

