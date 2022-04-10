Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.10 (NASDAQ:CSQ)

Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund (NASDAQ:CSQ – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, April 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.102 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, April 20th. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.26%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 12th.

Shares of CSQ opened at $16.86 on Friday. Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund has a 52 week low of $15.01 and a 52 week high of $19.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $16.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.05.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CSQ. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,411,502 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $62,055,000 after purchasing an additional 85,716 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,747,391 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $33,707,000 after purchasing an additional 48,691 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 195,532 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,772,000 after purchasing an additional 3,921 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $934,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund in the 3rd quarter worth about $573,000.

Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. The fund is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

