The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) Shares Sold by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund reduced its position in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 53,107 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,100 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $7,213,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SJM. Morgan Stanley grew its position in J. M. Smucker by 52.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,523,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,445,000 after acquiring an additional 527,204 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in J. M. Smucker by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 4.4% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 9.0% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 12,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,443,000 after buying an additional 990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 56.8% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 298,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,535,000 after buying an additional 108,074 shares in the last quarter. 83.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get J. M. Smucker alerts:

Shares of NYSE SJM opened at $138.80 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The J. M. Smucker Company has a twelve month low of $118.55 and a twelve month high of $145.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $134.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $131.71. The stock has a market cap of $15.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 0.30.

J. M. Smucker ( NYSE:SJM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.25. J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 11.30% and a net margin of 7.31%. The company had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a dividend of $0.99 per share. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.58%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SJM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on J. M. Smucker from $107.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on J. M. Smucker from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on J. M. Smucker in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on J. M. Smucker in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $123.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on J. M. Smucker from $144.00 to $143.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, J. M. Smucker currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $132.77.

J. M. Smucker Profile (Get Rating)

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in four segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking ingredient.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SJM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for J. M. Smucker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J. M. Smucker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.