BBGI Global Infrastructure (LON:BBGI) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $171.34

Shares of BBGI Global Infrastructure S.A. (LON:BBGI – Get Rating) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 171.34 ($2.25) and traded as high as GBX 174.20 ($2.28). BBGI Global Infrastructure shares last traded at GBX 172.80 ($2.27), with a volume of 378,396 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 4.94 and a current ratio of 5.32. The company has a market cap of £1.23 billion and a P/E ratio of 23.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 171.34 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 172.97.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 24th were given a dividend of GBX 3.67 ($0.05) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.13%. BBGI Global Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.97%.

BBGI SICAV SA is an investment firm specializing in infrastructure investments in operational or near operational assets. It seeks to invest in Public Private Partnerships (PPP) and Private Finance Initiative (PFI) infrastructure assets. The firm typically invests in Â’availability-based' projects including schools, hospitals, prisons, transportation, justice, education, healthcare , emergency services and certain roads infrastructures.

