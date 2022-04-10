Waterdrop (WDH) versus The Competition Financial Review

Waterdrop (NYSE:WDH – Get Rating) is one of 36 public companies in the “Insurance agents, brokers, & service” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Waterdrop to related businesses based on the strength of its dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, profitability and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Waterdrop and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Waterdrop -49.04% -68.93% -28.31% Waterdrop Competitors 2.12% 13.89% 2.82%

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Waterdrop and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Waterdrop 0 1 3 0 2.75 Waterdrop Competitors 269 1132 1240 49 2.40

Waterdrop currently has a consensus price target of $8.17, indicating a potential upside of 459.36%. As a group, “Insurance agents, brokers, & service” companies have a potential upside of 23.24%. Given Waterdrop’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Waterdrop is more favorable than its competitors.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Waterdrop and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Waterdrop $503.08 million -$247.01 million -1.22 Waterdrop Competitors $9.41 billion $813.93 million 28.92

Waterdrop’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Waterdrop. Waterdrop is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.2% of Waterdrop shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 72.9% of shares of all “Insurance agents, brokers, & service” companies are owned by institutional investors. 24.0% of shares of all “Insurance agents, brokers, & service” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Waterdrop competitors beat Waterdrop on 8 of the 11 factors compared.

Waterdrop Company Profile (Get Rating)

Waterdrop Inc. provides online insurance brokerage services to match and connect users with related insurance products underwritten by insurance companies in the People's Republic of China. It operates medical crowdfunding and mutual aid platforms. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

