Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Acquires 23,200 Shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) by 150.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,641 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,200 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $7,980,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KEYS. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new position in Keysight Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in Keysight Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new position in Keysight Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its stake in Keysight Technologies by 117.9% in the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 268 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Keysight Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.87% of the company’s stock.

In other Keysight Technologies news, SVP Jeffrey K. Li sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.34, for a total transaction of $487,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Ingrid A. Estrada sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.62, for a total value of $319,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:KEYS opened at $149.79 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.06. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $134.65 and a 52-week high of $209.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $158.80 and a 200 day moving average of $176.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a current ratio of 3.03.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.10. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 29.55% and a net margin of 18.98%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.23 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 6.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KEYS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Keysight Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “buy” rating and set a $222.00 target price on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research report on Monday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Keysight Technologies from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Susquehanna restated a “buy” rating and set a $222.00 target price on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Keysight Technologies from $200.00 to $192.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Keysight Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $203.69.

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test solutions, and related software; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; and optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

