Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA – Get Rating) by 127.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,290 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 724 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery were worth $30,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DISCA. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 214,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,058,000 after buying an additional 12,124 shares during the last quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. now owns 180,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,239,000 after buying an additional 26,250 shares during the last quarter. Astrantus Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the 4th quarter worth approximately $296,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 35,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $846,000 after buying an additional 996 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. grew its position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 25.1% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 10,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 2,109 shares during the last quarter. 35.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ DISCA opened at $24.43 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.66 and a 12 month high of $42.59. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.09. The stock has a market cap of $12.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.86, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.12.

Warner Bros. Discovery ( NASDAQ:DISCA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.75). Warner Bros. Discovery had a net margin of 8.25% and a return on equity of 8.12%. The business had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DISCA. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $61.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.26.

Warner Bros. Discovery Company Profile

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc, a media company, provides content across various distribution platforms in approximately 50 languages worldwide. It also produces, develops, and distributes feature films, television, gaming, and other content in various physical and digital formats through basic networks, direct-to-consumer or theatrical, TV content, and games licensing.

