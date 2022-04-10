Glacier Media (TSE:GVC) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.41

Apr 10th, 2022

Glacier Media Inc. (TSE:GVCGet Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.41 and traded as high as C$0.43. Glacier Media shares last traded at C$0.43, with a volume of 78,315 shares trading hands.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.41. The stock has a market cap of C$56.42 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.66.

Glacier Media (TSE:GVCGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 25th. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$43.84 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Glacier Media Inc. will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Glacier Media Company Profile (TSE:GVC)

Glacier Media Inc operates as an information and marketing solutions company in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Environmental and Property Information; Commodity Information; and Community Media. It offers environmental risk data and related products to environmental consultants, CRE brokers, financial institutions, and insurance companies; produces digital technical resource and audit guides for use in environmental health and safety audits; and operates REW.ca, a real estate listings and property information portal.

