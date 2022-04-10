Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. lifted its position in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA – Get Rating) by 127.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,290 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 724 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery were worth $30,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DISCA. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 92.8% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 199,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,390,000 after buying an additional 96,008 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,014,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,484,000 after buying an additional 494,378 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 8,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 19,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,000 after buying an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 497,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,618,000 after buying an additional 2,177 shares during the last quarter. 35.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ DISCA opened at $24.43 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.66 and a 12 month high of $42.59. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.09. The stock has a market cap of $12.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.86, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.12.

Warner Bros. Discovery ( NASDAQ:DISCA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.75). Warner Bros. Discovery had a net margin of 8.25% and a return on equity of 8.12%. The business had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $61.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.26.

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc, a media company, provides content across various distribution platforms in approximately 50 languages worldwide. It also produces, develops, and distributes feature films, television, gaming, and other content in various physical and digital formats through basic networks, direct-to-consumer or theatrical, TV content, and games licensing.

