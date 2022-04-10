FDx Advisors Inc. Acquires 3,365 Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

FDx Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) by 29.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,697 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,365 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $616,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Flossbach Von Storch AG raised its holdings in Uber Technologies by 312.8% in the third quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 12,766,046 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $571,919,000 after purchasing an additional 9,673,391 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new stake in Uber Technologies in the third quarter worth $286,355,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Uber Technologies by 6,009.3% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,820,200 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $215,945,000 after purchasing an additional 4,741,300 shares during the period. Par Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Uber Technologies by 31,472.0% in the third quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,735,800 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $212,164,000 after purchasing an additional 4,720,800 shares during the period. Finally, Sculptor Capital LP acquired a new stake in Uber Technologies in the third quarter worth $201,940,000. 72.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UBER has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $75.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. Loop Capital cut their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $70.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.71.

Shares of UBER opened at $32.05 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $34.22 and a 200-day moving average of $39.61. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $28.28 and a one year high of $61.50. The company has a market cap of $62.66 billion, a PE ratio of -100.16 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services; and connects riders and other consumers with restaurants, grocers, and other stores with delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery, and other delivery services.

