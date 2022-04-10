AGF Investments LLC Has $488,000 Holdings in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI)

AGF Investments LLC cut its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI – Get Rating) by 16.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,427 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 469 shares during the quarter. AGF Investments LLC’s holdings in PerkinElmer were worth $488,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PKI. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer by 1.3% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 128,822 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $12,413,000 after buying an additional 1,695 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of PerkinElmer by 61.1% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,321 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $748,000 after purchasing an additional 1,639 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of PerkinElmer by 0.7% during the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 9,381 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,626,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of PerkinElmer by 426.7% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 316 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of PerkinElmer by 29.2% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,106 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PKI opened at $172.49 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $177.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $178.90. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $126.75 and a fifty-two week high of $203.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

PerkinElmer ( NYSE:PKI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The medical research company reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. PerkinElmer had a return on equity of 23.73% and a net margin of 18.40%. The business’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.96 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 6.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st. PerkinElmer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.47%.

In other PerkinElmer news, insider Daniel R. Tereau sold 6,696 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.84, for a total value of $1,110,464.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PKI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on PerkinElmer from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on PerkinElmer in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on PerkinElmer in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.37.

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. It operates through two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as contract research and laboratory services.

