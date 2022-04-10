Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. Takes $237,000 Position in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,413 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.
A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CE. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Celanese during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Celanese during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA grew its position in Celanese by 115.4% during the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 168 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in Celanese by 1,376.9% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 192 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Celanese by 55.9% during the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 184 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.14% of the company’s stock.
CE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target (down previously from $185.00) on shares of Celanese in a research note on Sunday, February 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Celanese from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Piper Sandler lowered Celanese from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $180.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Celanese from $198.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Celanese from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $167.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $188.40.
Celanese stock opened at $144.47 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $15.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.53 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $145.58 and its 200 day moving average is $156.91. Celanese Co. has a twelve month low of $132.26 and a twelve month high of $176.50.
Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $4.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.05 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. Celanese had a net margin of 22.14% and a return on equity of 48.17%. The business’s revenue was up 43.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Celanese Co. will post 15.63 EPS for the current year.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. Celanese’s payout ratio is 16.06%.
About Celanese (Get Rating)
Celanese Corp. engages in the provision of technology and specialty materials businesses. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, Acetyl Chain and Other Activities. The Engineered Materials segment includes the engineered materials business, food ingredients business and certain strategic affiliates.
