3,173 Shares in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) Bought by Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the third quarter worth $25,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the third quarter worth $27,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the third quarter worth $30,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 51.5% in the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the third quarter valued at $35,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF alerts:

SPLV stock opened at $68.88 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 12-month low of $58.84 and a 12-month high of $69.16. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.75.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.