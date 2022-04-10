Raymond James Trust N.A. Grows Position in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) by 74.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,533 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,084 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in VMware were worth $294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in VMware during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in VMware during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hudock Inc. grew its holdings in VMware by 158.1% during the 4th quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 271 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in VMware during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in VMware during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.43% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Zane Rowe sold 34,172 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.61, for a total value of $3,916,452.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Amy Fliegelman Olli sold 6,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $782,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 48,088 shares of company stock valued at $5,572,043. Corporate insiders own 27.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE VMW opened at $111.05 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $119.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $125.14. The firm has a market cap of $46.76 billion, a PE ratio of 25.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.68. VMware, Inc. has a twelve month low of $107.57 and a twelve month high of $172.00.

VMware (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The virtualization software provider reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.52 billion. VMware had a net margin of 14.16% and a return on equity of 30.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.61 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that VMware, Inc. will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on VMW. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on VMware from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on VMware in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. UBS Group dropped their target price on VMware from $125.00 to $119.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Macquarie began coverage on VMware in a report on Friday, January 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $157.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on VMware from $160.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, VMware currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $143.77.

VMware, Inc provides software in the areas of hybrid and multi-cloud, modern applications, networking, security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers VMware multi-cloud solutions, including VMware vSphere, a data center infrastructure that provides the fundamental compute layer and utilizes its hypervisor software, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; vSAN and VxRail, which offers holistic data storage and protection options to all applications running on vSphere; and vRealize Cloud Management solutions that manages hybrid and multi-cloud environments running in virtual machines and containers, as well as VMware Cloud Foundation, a hybrid cloud platform that combines its vSphere, vSAN, and NSX with vRealize Cloud Management into an integrated stack and delivers enterprise-ready cloud infrastructure for private and public clouds.

