FDx Advisors Inc. Purchases New Shares in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $688,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Constellation Brands during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Constellation Brands during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Constellation Brands during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. CVA Family Office LLC grew its holdings in Constellation Brands by 3,900.0% during the 4th quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 160 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exane Derivatives grew its holdings in Constellation Brands by 5,333.3% during the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 163 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. 68.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

STZ stock opened at $244.46 on Friday. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $207.35 and a 52 week high of $258.00. The company has a market capitalization of $46.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,358.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $225.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $229.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Constellation Brands ( NYSE:STZ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 7th. The company reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.27. Constellation Brands had a negative net margin of 0.42% and a positive return on equity of 16.43%. The company had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.82 EPS. Constellation Brands’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 5th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. This is an increase from Constellation Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 4th. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is presently -1,688.89%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on STZ shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $271.00 to $277.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $305.00 to $316.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $213.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $272.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Constellation Brands currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $271.42.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

