Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) Shares Sold by Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. trimmed its position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 135,320 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 5,570 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $5,288,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 67.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 35,688 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,521,000 after acquiring an additional 14,365 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 83.7% during the fourth quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,960 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $819,000 after buying an additional 9,550 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 28.9% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 293,729 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $12,516,000 after buying an additional 65,852 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 20.3% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,081,870 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $88,708,000 after buying an additional 350,840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 51.2% in the third quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 224,707 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,575,000 after purchasing an additional 76,095 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.86% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on DAL shares. Argus upgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. TheStreet lowered shares of Delta Air Lines from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Delta Air Lines to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.63.

Shares of DAL opened at $36.74 on Friday. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.75 and a 52-week high of $49.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.47, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.76. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.51 billion, a PE ratio of 87.48 and a beta of 1.20.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 12th. The transportation company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.07. Delta Air Lines had a negative return on equity of 125.82% and a net margin of 0.93%. The business had revenue of $9.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($2.53) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 138.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP William C. Carroll sold 3,580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.08, for a total value of $143,486.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

