Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Lowers Position in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. cut its stake in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Get Rating) by 43.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,019 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,212 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $4,314,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 62.2% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 60 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies in the third quarter worth $28,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 34.5% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 74 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies in the third quarter worth $39,000. 90.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TYL opened at $425.76 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $17.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.46 and a beta of 0.78. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $384.38 and a twelve month high of $557.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a 50 day moving average of $436.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $480.98.

Tyler Technologies ( NYSE:TYL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The technology company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 10.14% and a return on equity of 10.30%. The firm had revenue of $433.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $433.74 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 53.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 5.67 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Daniel M. Pope sold 696 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $402.06, for a total transaction of $279,833.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TYL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Tyler Technologies from $600.00 to $540.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Barclays assumed coverage on Tyler Technologies in a research note on Monday, March 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $445.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial began coverage on Tyler Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $550.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tyler Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $538.46.

Tyler Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of integrated technology and management solutions and services for public sector with a focus on local governments. It operates through the following segments: Enterprise Software and Appraisal and Tax. The Enterprise Software segment provides municipal and county governments and schools with software systems to meet their information technology and automation needs for mission-critical back-office functions such as financial management, courts and justice processes.

