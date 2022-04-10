Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Has $4.01 Million Stake in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd decreased its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) by 82.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,830 shares of the company’s stock after selling 95,441 shares during the quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $4,006,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 61.5% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,931,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116,733 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 122.3% in the third quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 820,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,688,000 after purchasing an additional 451,433 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 5,341.4% in the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 351,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,634,000 after purchasing an additional 344,737 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Trane Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $56,606,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 17.8% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,459,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,934,000 after purchasing an additional 220,948 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Trane Technologies stock opened at $149.80 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $34.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.48, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Trane Technologies plc has a 12-month low of $142.53 and a 12-month high of $207.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $154.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $175.25.

Trane Technologies ( NYSE:TT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.53 billion. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 10.07% and a return on equity of 23.09%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.03 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Trane Technologies plc will post 7.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. Trane Technologies’s payout ratio is 45.58%.

In other news, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 5,885 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $941,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Raymond D. Pittard sold 5,019 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.60, for a total transaction of $790,994.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,424 shares of company stock worth $2,295,970. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TT. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $213.00 to $204.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $217.00 to $213.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Wolfe Research lowered their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $210.00 to $202.00 and set a “peer perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $185.00 to $174.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $216.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $196.25.

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the designing, manufacturing, selling, and servicing of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and transport refrigeration. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation products; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

