Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 800 Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG)

Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LEG. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in Leggett & Platt by 75.4% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Leggett & Platt by 398.8% in the fourth quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Leggett & Platt by 139.2% in the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 699 shares in the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Leggett & Platt in the third quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Leggett & Platt in the third quarter valued at $67,000. Institutional investors own 71.97% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Robert E. Brunner sold 6,076 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.89, for a total transaction of $236,295.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on LEG. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Leggett & Platt from $43.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James cut their target price on Leggett & Platt from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. TheStreet cut Leggett & Platt from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Leggett & Platt in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Leggett & Platt presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

NYSE LEG opened at $35.59 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Leggett & Platt, Incorporated has a 52-week low of $33.80 and a 52-week high of $59.16. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $37.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.88. The firm has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.42.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. Leggett & Platt had a return on equity of 24.51% and a net margin of 7.93%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Leggett & Platt, Incorporated will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. Leggett & Platt’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.14%.

Leggett & Platt, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of furniture and engineered components and products among homes, offices, automobiles, and commercial aircraft. It operates through the following segments: Bedding, Flooring, Furniture & Textile, and Specialized Products. The Bedding Products segment supplies products and components for the home, including mattress springs and specialty foam, as well as adjustable beds, bedding machinery, steel rod, and drawn wire.

