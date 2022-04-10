150 Shares in Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR) Acquired by Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC

Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 150 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in Quaker Chemical by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 499,735 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $115,329,000 after purchasing an additional 35,638 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Quaker Chemical by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 291,795 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $69,366,000 after purchasing an additional 2,887 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Quaker Chemical by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 219,192 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $52,106,000 after buying an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in Quaker Chemical by 53,578.9% in the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 211,495 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $50,170,000 after buying an additional 211,101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Quaker Chemical by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 209,093 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $48,254,000 after buying an additional 1,857 shares in the last quarter. 78.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Quaker Chemical stock opened at $164.29 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.27 and a beta of 1.46. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $187.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $219.52. Quaker Chemical Co. has a 1-year low of $163.91 and a 1-year high of $276.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Quaker Chemical ( NYSE:KWR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $447.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $446.69 million. Quaker Chemical had a net margin of 6.89% and a return on equity of 8.98%. Quaker Chemical’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.63 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Quaker Chemical Co. will post 7.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be given a $0.415 dividend. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. Quaker Chemical’s payout ratio is presently 24.52%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on KWR. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Quaker Chemical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Quaker Chemical from $305.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Quaker Chemical from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Quaker Chemical in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Quaker Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st.

Quaker Houghton is engaged in the business of developing, producing and marketing formulated chemical specialty products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and Global Specialty Businesses. Its products include can making lubricants, cleaners, coatings, cold rolling oils, corrosion preventives, die casting lubricants, dust suppressants, greases, ground control agents, hot rolling oils, hydraulic fluids, industrial lubricants, longwall fluids, metal forming fluids, metal removal fluids, pickle oils, surface treatments, temper fluids, and tin plating.

